Credit Suisse Group Boosts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $7.10

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.90 to $7.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

ERJ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 54,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

