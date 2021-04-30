Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XTC. Cormark upped their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of XTC traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.75. 17,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,095. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$422.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966,737 shares in the company, valued at C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$100,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,285 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,949.25. Insiders sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992 over the last ninety days.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

