Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,289 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. 3M makes up approximately 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.83. 36,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

