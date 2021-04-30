250 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $171.56. 45,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,015. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

