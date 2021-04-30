Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,013,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,604.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 100,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.97. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

