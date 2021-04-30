Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $85.42. 63,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.