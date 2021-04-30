Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Rises By 71.3%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $131.35. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

