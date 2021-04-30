Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $85.68. 84,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,781. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

