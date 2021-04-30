$16.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.89 billion and the lowest is $15.48 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.51 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.14. The stock had a trading volume of 226,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,639. The company has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.