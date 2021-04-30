Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Short Interest Update

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GTSIF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 310,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Lobe Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.