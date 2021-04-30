Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.56 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,849. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

