Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Grows By 273.3%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,207. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

