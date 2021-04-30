H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

