CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,134. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.