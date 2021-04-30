Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

