Good Life Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 137.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.