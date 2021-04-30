Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.35. 3,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.