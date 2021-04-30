Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MC stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

