Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the March 31st total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 84.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 429,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,687 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

