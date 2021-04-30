Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,974 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 14,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

