Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 634.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,407 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.0% of Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.