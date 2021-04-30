Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

ISBC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,763. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

