Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.65.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $83.08. 1,095,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,454,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

