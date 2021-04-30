Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.64 billion-$14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.57 billion.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.65.
NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $83.08. 1,095,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,454,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
