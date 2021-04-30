Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$129.00.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$118.59. 13,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,813. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$74.84 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.3299999 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

