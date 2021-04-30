National Bankshares Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$625.00 to C$700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$675.67.

Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$563.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$551.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$474.98. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

