The Coca-Cola (KO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $57.00.

4/19/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Coca-Cola is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

3/8/2021 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

KO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 336,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

