BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$4.25 price objective on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.05. 180,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,221. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$250.50 million and a PE ratio of 87.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.70.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

