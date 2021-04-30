Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.61). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 66.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 23,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,604,235. The company has a market cap of $632.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

