LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 140.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hanesbrands by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,907. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

