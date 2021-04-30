LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

