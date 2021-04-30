Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $608.38. 81,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.29. The firm has a market cap of $378.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.84 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

