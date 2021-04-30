1,081 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.77. 29,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,740. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.