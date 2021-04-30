Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.42. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Shares of TECH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,829. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $204.47 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.91 and its 200-day moving average is $342.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

