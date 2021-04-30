Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 404,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 7,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

