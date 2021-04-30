Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $342,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.97. 145,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

