Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

