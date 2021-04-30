Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 130,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 85,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.66. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,053. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

