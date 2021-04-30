Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $157.32. 86,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

