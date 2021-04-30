Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $6.45 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. Ceridian HCM accounts for 2.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Ceridian HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

