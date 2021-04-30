Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEF. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bill Maher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $60,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $106,112.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter purchased 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $170,942 in the last three months.

Shares of AEF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 72,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,317. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

