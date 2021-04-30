Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Trimmed by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE HP traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 30,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.