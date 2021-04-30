Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 79,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

