Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.39. 11,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,113. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

