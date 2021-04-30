D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.41.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.98. 55,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.