Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NYSE:OC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,668. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

