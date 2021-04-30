Morgan Stanley Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $83.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

