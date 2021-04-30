ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $575.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $590.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $512.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,455. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $327.49 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,449 shares of company stock worth $20,509,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in ServiceNow by 89.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 126,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

