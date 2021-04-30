Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $5,500.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,903.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,056.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $67.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,539.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.