Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $18.65. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

