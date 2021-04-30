Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.26). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 31,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,340. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,379 shares of company stock valued at $795,330. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

